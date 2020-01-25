Naseeruddin Shah's daughter assaults 2 staff; Versova police issues warrant

The Versova police have issued a non-cognisable warrant against actor Naseeruddin Shah's daughter Heeba Shah for allegedly assaulting two women at The Feline Foundation in Mumbai. The incident reportedly took place on January 16 when she visited the clinic to get a friend's cats sterilised.

Speaking to Mid Day, trustee Mriidu Khosla said the lady began throwing tantrums when the caretaker asked her to wait for five minutes as a surgery was already underway. She further claimed Shah turned abusive on being asked to fill the consent and was eventually asked to leave. Following this, she apparently hit two female employees.

Mumbai's Versova police have registered a non-cognizable offence against actress Heeba Shah (daughter of actor Naseeruddin Shah) for allegedly assaulting 2 employees of a veterinary clinic on January 16. pic.twitter.com/M2u4rdgGTL — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2020

"A senior staff member asked her to leave the premises with her cats after she began to verbally abuse us for no reason. She also slapped and assaulted two female staff members. The physical abuse was harsh, extremely violent and disturbing to say the least," added Khosla.

She also claimed that they have CCTV footage of the incident.

Reacting to these allegations, Shah said that she hit them as the clinic staff had ill-treated her. "I did hit them, but they started it. The gatekeeper didn't allow me to enter the clinic and asked several questions. I told him that I had an appointment. In the clinic when I told the attendant about the watchman, she also started abusing me and speaking rudely. Then one of the women there pushed me and told me to get out from the premises immediately," she said, according to Mid Day.

Shah has been booked under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult) and 506 (criminal intimidation).