National Film Awards ceremony 2021: Rajinikanth honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Manoj Bajpayee, Kangana Ranaut and Dhanush won top awards in 'acting' categories

DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 25 2021, 13:00 ist
  • updated: Oct 25 2021, 13:16 ist
Rajinikanth receives the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. Credit: Special Arrangement

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on Monday presented the National Awards for 2021 to the biggest names from the film fraternity. The Matinee idol Rajinikanth was honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for his contribution to Indian cinema. This comes at a time when he is gearing up for the release of his latest movie Annaatthe, slated to hit the screens this Diwali. 

Tamil star Dhanush and seasoned performer won the National Award for 'Best Actor' for their work in Asuran and Bhonsle, respectively. Actor Kangana Ranaut bagged the award in the 'Best Actress' category for her performances in the period drama Manikarnika and Panga

