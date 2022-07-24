Nayanthara fans slam KJo for throwing shade at her

Nayanthara fans slam Karan Johar for throwing shade at her in 'Koffee With Karan' episode

Some fans even pointed out that Karan's next production 'Good Luck Jerry' is actually a remake of Nayanthara-starrer 'Kolamaavu Kokila'

Fans of South Indian superstar Nayanthara are upset with Bollywood producer-filmmaker-entrepreneur Karan Johar after he made an indirect remark about her on the recent episode of his chat show Koffee With Karan. Super Deluxe star Samantha Ruth Prabhu graced the recent episode of Karan's show along with Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar.

At one point during the show, KJo asked Samantha who she thought was the biggest actress in South currently. Referring to her recent release Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal in which she stars along with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupati, Samantha said, "Well, I just did a film with Nayanthara."

She implied that she thinks Nayanthara is the biggest actor across the four film industries in south India. However, Karan didn't appear to be on the same page with her as he responded, "Well, not in my list!" He then went on to refer to a recent list, brought out by Ormax Media, of top female actors in the country which had Samantha as the number one female actor in the country.

This has irked Nayanthara fans as they took to the Internet with a common sentiment which states that KJo purposely threw shade at Nayanthara and belittled both Nayanthara and Samantha.

Some fans even pointed out that Karan's next production Good Luck Jerry is actually a remake of Nayanthara-starrer Kolamaavu Kokila. Pointing to the same, a fan wrote: "KJo I hope you do realise your remake of Good Luck Jerry is a remake of Nayanthara's film (sic)."

Some of the fans even claimed that Karan is often passive-aggressive about the south film industries and their actors. "Why does he sound so jealous of the southern film industry all the time? Even for the blockbusters, he was very passive aggressive," read one comment.

