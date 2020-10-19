Nayanthara, Kunchacko Boban team up for Malayalam thriller ‘Nizhal’

Actor Nayanthara, widely regarded as one of the most popular names in the film industry, is all set to act alongside Kunchacko Boban in the Malayalam movie Nizhal much to the delight of countless fans.

Nayanthara, who is best known for her work in Tamil and Telugu cinema, enjoys a decent fan following in Kerala as well. She impressed the Mollywood audience with films such as Bhaskar The Rascal, Bodyguard and Puthiya Niyamam. She was last seen in Nivin Pauly’s Love Action Drama, which did not live upto expectations. Many feel Nizhal has the potential to help her get her career back on track.

The film is touted to be a thriller and marks noted editor Appu Bhattathiri’s directorial debut. Penned by S Sanjeev, Nizhal has a strong crew that includes cinematographer Deepak D Menon and music composer Sooraj S Kurup. Its first look poster, which was unveiled by CU Soon hero Fahadh Faasil, has an eerie feel and this suggests it might prove be a gripping affair.

Appu, widely regarded as an accomplished editor, is best known for his work on Veeram and Ottamuri Velicham. He also edited the recently-released Maniyarayile Ashokan, produced by actor Dulquer Salmaan. It remains to be seen whether he is able to hit the right notes with his maiden directorial venture.

Coming back to Nayan, she was last seen in the Tamil biggie Darbar that marked her second major collaboration with Chandramukhi co-star Rajinikanth. The actioner, directed by AR Murugadioss, proved to be failure despite opening to a good response at the box office. It had a strong supporting cast that included Nivetha Thomas, Suniel Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Yogi Babu and Nawab Shah.

She will next be seen in the eagerly-awaited Mookuthi Amman, co-starring RJ Balaji. The Aramm star also has Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe/Thalaivar 168, directed by top filmmaker ‘Siruthai’ Siva, in her kitty.