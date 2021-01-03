Nayanthara to be a part of Chiranjeevi's next movie?

Actor Nayanthara has reportedly been offered a key role in actor Chiranjeevi's upcoming movie, which is a remake of the Mollywood blockbuster Lucifer. If things go as planned, 'Thalaivi' will be seen playing a character similar to the one essayed by Manju Warrier in the original version. While the two are expected to have a few scenes together, they are not paired opposite each other.

Nayan and 'Annayya' had previously collaborated for the 2019 release Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, impressing fans with their chemistry. It remains to be seen whether they are able to deliver the goods this time around as well.

Lucifer, directed by actor Prithviraj, was a mass movie that revolved around what happens when a political big wig dies under mysterious circumstances. The film had a stellar cast headlined by Mohanlal, Manju, Indrajith and Tovino Thomas. Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi played the antagonist, hitting the right notes with his performance.

The Telugu version is expected to be 'massier' than the original version. It was supposed to be directed by Saaho helmer Sujeeth but things did not work out. The makers roped in VV Vinayak but he too soon left the project. The team eventually zeroed in on Mohanraja to wield the microphone for the biggie. Many feel that the filmmaker, widely regarded as a 'remake specialist', is the right choice for the film.

Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi is working on the Koratala Siva-helmed Acharya. The film, touted to be a commercial entertainer with religious undertones, reportedly features the 'Megastar' in a new avatar. It stars Kajal Aggarwal as the leading lady, marking her second collaboration with the veteran actor.

Chiranjeevi is also likely to act in the Telugu adaptation/remake of the Tamil movie Vedalam.

Nayanthara, on the other hand, will soon be seen in the Malayalam film Nizhal. She also has Rajinikanth's Annaatthe, directed by 'Siruthai' Siva, in her kitty

