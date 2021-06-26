Nayanthara to make her Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming movie: Reports

Popular Kollywood star Nayanthara is likely to make her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in his film with Tamil director Atlee, according to reports. She shares a good equation with the Theri helmer, who directed her in Raja Rani and the Vijay-starrer Bigil.



'Thalaivi' is widely regarded as one of the most bankable names in South Indian cinema and has previously headlined films such as Aramm, Kolamavu Kokila, Dora and Maya. The perception is that her association with Atlee's maiden Hindi film is a step in the right direction.

The film is touted to be a commercial entertainer with mass elements and may feature 'King Khan' in two distinct roles. The biggie is likely to be formally announced in the coming months.

Nayanthara, meanwhile, is going through a busy phase on the work front and was last seen in the Mollywood movie Nizhal, which didn't live up to expectations. She is awaiting the release of Netrikann, produced by Vignesh Shivn. The actor also has Annaatthe, starring 'Superstar' Rajinikanth, in her kitty. The film is being directed by Siva and features the veteran mass hero in a new avatar. It is slated to release in theatres later this year and has a star-studded cast that includes Khushbu, Meena, Jagapathi Babu and Keerthy Suresh

SRK, on the other hand, is working on Pathan. The film is a part of Yash Raj Films' 'Spy Universe' and features the Fan actor in the role of a secret agent. It has an impressive cast that includes Deepika Padukone, John Abraham and Salman Khan. The film will hit the screens next.

The 'King of Romance' is also likely to team up with Raju Hirani for a film with a social message. The buzz is that these projects may help SRK, who suffered a setback when Zero bombed at the box office, get his career back on track.