Nayanthara to marry long-time beau Vignesh Shivan on June 9

One of the most-talked about wedding of ‘Lady Superstar’ Nayanthara is finally happening. Putting all rumours to an end, filmmaker Vignesh Shivan held a press conference on Wednesday in Chennai and made the announcement of their wedding.

“I am marrying Lady superstar Nayanthara on June 9 in Mahabalipuram in the presence of their family members and close friends,” Vignesh told media during the press meet.

The much-in-love couple is tying the knot at a plush hotel in Mahabalipuram. Several pictures of their wedding invitation are already doing the rounds on social media. The wedding functions are expected to start from 8:00 am onwards and the official wedding pictures are expected to be out in the afternoon. The couple has also planned a luncheon for the media on June 11 in Chennai.

The entire hotel has been booked by the couple for their special day and Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan have a special code for guests. The couple earlier thought of tying the knot at Tirupati temple in a simple ceremony but called it off due to logistics issues.

Being one of the biggest events in south cinema, the couple has chosen wedding planners who had earlier organised weddings of celebrities like Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma and Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone.

The buzz around their wedding increased when the lovebirds met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin to invite him for the wedding. Celebrities like Atlee, RJ Balaji, Nelson and Sivakarthikeyan will be around the couple on their special day. Meanwhile, A-listers Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Chiranjeevi, Ajith and Vijay are also expected to grace the wedding.

Reportedly, Nayanthara fell in love with Vignesh Shivan during the filming of the Tamil film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan (2015) and are together since then.