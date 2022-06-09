Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan tie the knot

The serene Bay of Bengal forming the backdrop, Tamil cinema’s ‘Lady Superstar’ Nayanthara and her long-time boyfriend Vignesh Shivan tied the nuptial knot in a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony at a luxurious five-star property on the scenic East Coast Road (ECR) near Chennai.

Shivan, a film director, and Nayanthara, who has been ruling the Tamil cinema for over a decade, were in a relationship for five years. They first met at a story discussion of Shivan’s Naanum Rowdy Thaan (I am Rowdy too).

The wedding of Nayan (38) and Shivan (36) was the talk of the town for the past few weeks after the couple went on a temple-hopping spree last month. The ceremony was held at a sprawling five-star luxurious resort in Vadanemmeli, 30 km from Chennai, where a special tent was erected.

Shivan tied the knot with Nayan in the presence of Tamil superstar Rajinikanth, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, veteran filmmaker Maniratnam, producer Boney Kapoor, and other celebrities. After the ceremony, the guests were treated to a sumptuous vegetarian fare and deserts.

Apart from the top stars, close family members of Nayan, who hails from a Christian family in Kerala, and Shivan, a native of Tamil Nadu, were present as the wedding was solemnised.

The gala wedding was performed by as many as 20 priests chosen from famous temples in Tamil Nadu like the Arulmigu Subramania Swamy Temple in Tiruttani and Arulmigu Arunachaleswarar Temple in Tiruvannamalai.

“The ceremony began at around 8 am and went on till 10.30 am. As many as 20 priests from temples in Vadapalani, Tiruttani, Mylapore, and Tiruvannamalai conducted the wedding ceremony according to Hindu traditions,” Sambu Gurukal, one of the priests, told the waiting media outside the resort.

Hours later, Shivan posted pictures of the wedding ceremony, whose telecast rights are understood to have been given to a major OTT platform. One of the captions by Shivan read: “On a scale of 10…She’s Nayan & am the One. With God’s grace , the universe , all the blessings of our parents & best of friends, jus(t) married #Nayanthara.”

On a scale of 10… She’s Nayan & am the One ☝️☺️😍🥰 With God’s grace , the universe , all the blessings of our parents & best of friends Jus married #Nayanthara ☺️😍🥰 #WikkiNayan #wikkinayanwedding pic.twitter.com/C7ySe17i8F — Vignesh Shivan (@VigneshShivN) June 9, 2022

Nayanthara was one of the two lead heroines in Shivan’s latest film Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaathal featuring Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha.