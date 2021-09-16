'NBK 107' update: Title yet to be finalised for Balakrishna's movie with director Gopichand

The popular production house Mythri Movie Makers on Wednesday (September 15) clarified that it is yet to finalise a title for Nandamuri Balakrishna's upcoming film, being referred to as NBK 107. The press release highlighted that an announcement about the project's details will be made at the right time amid fanfare. This update comes days after sections of the media had reported that that biggie has been titled Rowdyism.

NBK 107 is touted to be an actioner and it will be directed by filmmaker Gopichand. It is likely to have fight scenes and punch dialogues, the hallmarks of a 'Nata Simha' movie. The mass director gave strong proof of his abilities when his Sankranti release Krack, starring Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasan, emerged as a big hit at the box office despite Covid-19 restrictions. The perception is that NBK 107 has the potential to help him keep the momentum going.

Balakrishna, on the other hand, was last seen in the K S Ravikumar-directed Ruler that proved to be a 'double disaster' at the box office. The veteran will next be seen in the eagerly-awaited movie Akhanda, which reunites him with mass director Boyapati Srinu. The two first teamed up for the 2010 release Simha, a big hit at the box office. They subsequently reunited for the 2014 release Legend, which attained cult status.

Their latest film is likely to be 'massier' and more action-packed than their previous outings. Akhanda features the Jai Simha hero in two distinct avatars that have piqued the curiosity of fans. It stars Pragya Jaiswal, who rose to fame with her work in Krish's magnum opus Kanche, as the leading lady and is her first film with the Nandamuri hero. She recently told DH that she enjoyed working with him as he is passionate about cinema and transforms into a 'different person' during the shoot. . Akhanda was to be released in theatres in May but that did not happen due to the Covid-19 pandemic. NBK also has a film with Anil Ravipudi in his kitty.