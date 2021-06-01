Netflix Dhanush film 'Jagame Thandhiram' gets a trailer

Netflix Dhanush-starrer 'Jagame Thandhiram' gets trailer, set for June release

Dhanush stars as 'Suruli', a reckless gangster from Madurai

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 01 2021, 10:24 ist
  • updated: Jun 01 2021, 15:24 ist
A screengrab from the Jagame Thandhiram trailer. Credit: YouTube/Netflix India

Netflix India on Tuesday launched the trailer of Jagame Thandhiram.

The Tamil film starring Dhanush and Aishwarya Lekshmi is directed by Karthik Subbaraj.

Dhanush stars as 'Suruli', a reckless gangster from Madurai who happens to get recruited by a London-based politically affluent gang leader (James Cosmo) and his men to understand and break into the illegal underworld operations of the ‘Sivadoss’ (Joseph 'Joju' George) and his gang which is rising in power, taking control of the illegal weapons and gold business of London, according to Netflix India.

The film is set to premiere on Netflix on June 18.

Watch the trailer here:

jagame thandhiram
Dhanush
Netflix
Tamil movies

