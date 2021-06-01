Netflix Dhanush-starrer 'Jagame Thandhiram' gets trailer, set for June release

Netflix India on Tuesday launched the trailer of Jagame Thandhiram.
The Tamil film starring Dhanush and Aishwarya Lekshmi is directed by Karthik Subbaraj.
Dhanush stars as 'Suruli', a reckless gangster from Madurai who happens to get recruited by a London-based politically affluent gang leader (James Cosmo) and his men to understand and break into the illegal underworld operations of the ‘Sivadoss’ (Joseph 'Joju' George) and his gang which is rising in power, taking control of the illegal weapons and gold business of London, according to Netflix India.
The film is set to premiere on Netflix on June 18.
Watch the trailer here:
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Taking 2nd dose of AstraZeneca jab? All you must know
Higher learning at Tibetan college on roof of the world
10 of the strangest things that have been banned
This country's Covid toll is thrice its official count
A South Korean mountain houses seeds for a rainy day
Amid Covid, some in US try manifesting positive result
The first Covid-19 vaccine passport in US
The world should learn from India’s Covid-19 cataclysm
Deciphers | Does aerial spraying of disinfectants work?
DH Toon | India to ramp up Covid-19 vaccine drive