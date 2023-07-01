Netflix documentary on Sylvester Stallone coming this November

Streaming service Netflix is developing a documentary on Sylvester Stallone, detailing the life and career of the Hollywood action star.

Titled Sly, the retrospective documentary will be directed by Thom Zimny and will be out on the platform in November, according to entertainment news outlet The Hollywood Reporter.

The announcement comes on the heels of Netflix rolling out a three-part documentary series about Stallone’s friend and former box office rival Arnold Schwarzenegger, titled Arnold.

"For nearly 50 years, Sylvester Stallone has entertained millions with iconic characters and blockbuster franchises, from Rocky to Rambo to The Expendables. This retrospective documentary offers an intimate look at the Oscar-nominated actor-writer-director-producer, paralleling his inspirational underdog story with the indelible characters he has brought to life," the official description of the documentary read.

Stallone, 76, started his Hollywood career in the late 1960s-early 1970s with minor roles before breaking out with 1976's boxing drama Rocky. Over the years, he established himself as a leading action star with films like the Rambo franchise, Cobra, Tango and Cash, Cliffhanger, Demolition Man, and The Specialist.

He most recently starred in the Paramount+ dramedy Tulsa King and the family reality show, The Family Stallone.