Netflix pulls plug on 'Messiah' 

Netflix pulls plug on 'Messiah' after season one

PTI
PTI, Los Angeles,
  • Mar 27 2020, 15:27 ist
  • updated: Mar 27 2020, 15:27 ist
A visual from the show Messiah (Credit: @MessiahNetflix)

Netflix has decided to cancel its thriller series "Messiah" after just one season.

The 10-episode series premiered on the streamer's platform on January 1. It was mostly panned by the critics.

The news of the show's cancellation was shared by actor Wil Traval on Instagram.

"It’s a very sad day today. I have just received news from Netflix that there will be no season two of 'Messiah'. I wanted to say to all the fans thank you for your support and love. I wish things were different," the actor wrote.

Created by Michael Petroni, the show details the world's reaction to a man (Mehdi Dehbi) who emerges from the Middle East creating a groundswell of followers who claim he is sent from God.

Other people question whether he is what they say he is or rather a dangerous fraud bent on dismantling the worlds geopolitical order, causing civil havoc as he beguiles the worlds media and its audience.

The show also featured actors Michelle Monaghan, Tomer Sisley, John Ortiz, Jane Adams, Melinda Page Hamilton, Dermot Mulroney, and Beau Bridges. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Netflix
TV Show
OTT
OTT platforms
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Virus test results in mins? Scientists doubt accuracy

Virus test results in mins? Scientists doubt accuracy

COVID-19 is last straw for Bengaluru's ailing toy shops

COVID-19 is last straw for Bengaluru's ailing toy shops

Indonesian volcano erupts, spews massive ash cloud

Indonesian volcano erupts, spews massive ash cloud

Homeless more worried about food than COVID-19

Homeless more worried about food than COVID-19

After exile, 'Ramayan' makes comeback

After exile, 'Ramayan' makes comeback

 