Netflix series 'The Crown' briefly pauses production after Queen Elizabeth II's death

Netflix Inc's Emmy-winning drama The Crown paused filming of its sixth and final season on Friday following the death of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, a central figure on the show.

The streaming service said production was suspended "as a mark or respect" for the monarch, who died Thursday, aged 96, after 70 years on the throne. Filming also will be stopped on the day of the queen's funeral, Netflix said.

Claire Foy won two Emmys and a Golden Globe for playing Queen Elizabeth II as a young woman who suddenly became queen at age 25.

Its first two seasons starred Claire Foy as the young princess Elizabeth ascending to the throne and gradually growing into her role as monarch, and seasons three and four featured Olivia Colman as a more mature queen. The show has gradually moved closer to current events. Netflix recently revealed casting of the actors who are playing Prince William and his wife Kate in the sixth season.

The coming season is expected to cover events in the early and mid-1990s including the divorce of Prince Charles and Princess Diana.

The show has won 22 Emmy Awards so far, including one outstanding drama series trophy and best drama actress honours for Foy and Colman.

(With inputs from AP)