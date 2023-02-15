May premiere for Netflix's 'Bridgerton' prequel

Netflix sets May premiere for 'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story'

The upcoming show charts the rise of a young Queen Charlotte, played by India Amarteifio, and her romance with the young King George, essayed by Corey Mylchreest

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Feb 15 2023, 13:09 ist
  • updated: Feb 15 2023, 13:46 ist
A production still from the upcoming Netflix series 'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story'. Credit: Reuters Photo

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, a prequel spin-off of Bridgerton, is set to start streaming on Netflix from May 4.

The upcoming show charts the rise of a young Queen Charlotte, played by India Amarteifio, and her romance with the young King George, essayed by Corey Mylchreest.

Netflix announced the release date of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story in a press release.

Also Read | 'Class' review: A thriller that exposes elitism in posh schools

"A love story that changed the world. Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, streaming May 4 only on Netflix. Save the date," the streaming platform said.

Centered on Queen Charlotte's rise to prominence and power, this Bridgerton prequel tells the story of "how the young Queen's marriage to King George sparked both a great love story and a societal shift, creating the world of the ton inherited by the characters in Bridgerton," said Netflix.

In the parent series Bridgerton, Golda Rosheuvel and James Fleet play the royal couple.

Rosheuvel will also return for the Bridgerton series, which has been renewed through season four. Netflix has yet to announce the premiere date of the third season.

What's Brewing

