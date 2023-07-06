Netflix sets Sudip Sharma's 'Kohrra' for July 15 premiere

Streamer Netflix on Thursday announced that its new crime series Kohrra will make its debut on the platform on July 15.
The show is co-created by Sudip Sharma of Pataal Lok fame, Gunjit Chopra and Diggi Sisodia. Sharma also serves as showrunner with Randeep Jha as director.
Kohrra features an ensemble cast of Suvinder Vicky, Barun Sobti, Varun Badola, Harleen Sethi, Rachel Shelly, and Manish Chaudhary.
Described as an engaging investigative drama, the show kicks off with the discovery of a murdered NRI just before his wedding in the countryside of Punjab, a press release stated.
As the investigation unfolds a world of deceit, secrets and the dramas of dysfunctional families is revealed.
Kohrra is backed by Karnesh Ssharma's Clean Slate Filmz.
