Netizens scout Karisma Kapoor's 'carbon copy'

The internet has made the world very small, and thanks to that, we can chance upon our look-alikes who are cities, countries, or even continents away. However, it is more interesting when we chance upon ‘doppelgangers’ of our favourite celebrities. Doppelgangers are people who resemble us despite being unrelated.

TikTok was responsible for the rise of ‘lip sync culture’ where video creators lip-sync to famous cinema dialogues or popular songs. Ever since the boom of such content on TikTok or Instagram Reels people come across look-alikes of celebrities much more often.

In the recent past, netizens have found ‘twins’ of Aishwarya Rai, Kareena Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra and other Bollywood actors. The newest look-alike to be scouted by netizens is that of Dil To Pagal Hai actor Karisma Kapoor. The acclaimed actor has found her ‘carbon-copy’ in Pakistani Instagrammer, Heena.

Heena currently boasts 36.6K followers on Instagram and 2.9 Million followers on TikTok, and creates content that includes lip-syncing to Kapoor’s iconic dialogues and songs from films she has acted in.

She has developed quite the fan-base, thanks to her content.

A comment pinned by her on one of her Instagram posts reads “@therealkarismakapoor you should watch this. Your mirror copy”.

“You so look like @therealkarismakapoor”, another user chimed in agreement below the same post.