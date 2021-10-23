Never expected 'Koozhangal' to reach such heights: Director P S Vinothraj on his film being India's entry to the Oscars

Director P S Vinothraj's critically-acclaimed Tamil movie Koozhangal has been selected as India's official entry to the Oscars 2022, Shaji N Karun -- the chairperson of the selection committee -- announced on Saturday. The filmmaker says that he is happy about the development as he never expected the movie to reach 'such heights'.

"I am happy that what started as a small film from my village has reached such heights. I never expected to get the honour," he told DH.

Koozhangal, which means pebbles in Tamil, is a realistic drama that revolves around the relationship between the young protagonist and his alcoholic father. The story is based on an incident that took place in the director's village and has a strong emotional connect. It was screened at the 50th International Film Festival Rotterdam this February, where it bagged the 'Tiger Award'. It is presented by Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivn, something that has helped it get wider patronage. The music has been composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja, the 'maestro' behind films such as Paiyaa and Raam.

"I am really grateful to Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivn and director Ram. I thank the whole team for making this possible," said Vinothraj.

The perception is that Koozhangal will add a new dimension to the director's career regardless of whether it makes the cut.

"I will begin work on and announce my new project in March 2022. For now, we will work towards whatever it takes to take it to the Oscars," added the director.

Koozhangal beat films such as the Joju George-starrer Nayattu, Vicky Kaushal's Sardar Udham and the Tamil movie Mandela to emerge as India's entry to the Oscars. The film comes at a time when Kollywood has become the toast of Indian cinema because of movies such as Visaranai, Asuran, Soorarai Pottru and Sarpatta Parambarai.

Indian cinema, meanwhile, has never had too much success at the Oscars. None of India's entries, barring Mother India, Salaam Bombay and Lagaan, have made the cut. The Malayalam movie Jallikattu, last year's entry, was considered to be a strong contender given its dark theme but failed to bag the nomination. It remains to be seen wether Koozhangal becomes the first Tamil film to earn a nomination in the 'International Feature Film' category.