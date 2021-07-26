'Dexter' reboot to premiere on November 7

'New Blood': 'Dexter' reboot to premiere on November 7

The 10-episode revival will see Michael C Hall return as the titular character

PTI
PTI, Los Angeles,
  • Jul 26 2021, 17:52 ist
  • updated: Jul 26 2021, 18:05 ist
The official poster of 'Dexter'. Credit: IMDb

The upcoming revival of crime drama mystery TV series Dexter has been officially titled "New Blood" and will air on November 7, the premium cable network Showtime has announced.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Showtime also released the trailer of the reboot during a Comic-Con at Home session on Sunday.

The 10-episode revival, which picks up a decade after the original show's finale, will see Michael C Hall return as the titular character Dexter Morgan, a conflicted blood-spatter expert for the Miami Police Department who moonlighted as a serial killer.

After faking his death in the 2013 series finale, Dexter started life anew as a lumberjack. In Dexter: New Blood, the viewer will find him living in Iron Lake, New York, under an assumed name and running a sporting goods store -- which affords him ample access to a variety of knives, his weapon of choice.

Besides Hall, returning cast members also include Jennifer Carpenter and John Lithgow.

Writer Clyde Phillips, who oversaw the first four seasons of the series before departing the series, is also returning as showrunner.

Phillips and Hall are attached to executive produce the revival alongside John Goldwyn, Sara Colleton, Bill Carraro, Scott Reynolds and Marcos Siega, the latter of whom will direct six of the 10 episodes. Siega previously helmed nine episodes of the original series.

Clancy Brown, Julia Jones, Alano Miller, Johnny Sequoyah, Jack Alcott, and David Magidoff are the new additions to the cast.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

dexter series
Entertainment News
showtime

What's Brewing

9 new sites added to UNESCO’s World Heritage list

9 new sites added to UNESCO’s World Heritage list

Farming, shooting, govt jobs and medals in Western UP

Farming, shooting, govt jobs and medals in Western UP

Aussie coach goes viral with medal-worthy celebrations

Aussie coach goes viral with medal-worthy celebrations

Life in the crossfire of Venezuela's slums

Life in the crossfire of Venezuela's slums

How Japan fell in love with baseball

How Japan fell in love with baseball

Iceland, home to the most expensive feather treasure

Iceland, home to the most expensive feather treasure

Tokyo Games cameras to focus on sporting performance

Tokyo Games cameras to focus on sporting performance

How B S Yediyurappa opened the southern gate for BJP

How B S Yediyurappa opened the southern gate for BJP

Medical graduates must swallow rural pill

Medical graduates must swallow rural pill

 