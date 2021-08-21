New James Bond movie release to go ahead in September

New James Bond movie release to go ahead in September

Reuters
Reuters, Los Angeles,
  • Aug 21 2021, 00:07 ist
  • updated: Aug 21 2021, 00:07 ist
Actor Daniel Craig. Credit: Reuters Photo

The world premiere for the new James Bond movie "No Time To Die" will take place on Sept. 28, the official Bond Twitter account said on Friday.

The announcement countered speculation in entertainment media that the movie's release might be delayed again because of a surge in coronavirus cases in some parts of the world and a slump in box office receipts in recent weeks.

A posting on the official @007 Bond Twitter account said the red carpet world premiere for the film would take place in London on Sept. 28.

The release date had been moved three times since the outbreak of the pandemic in March 2020 as movie theaters around the world closed their doors.

James Bond movies are among the most valuable film franchises in Hollywood, with 2015's "Spectre" raking in $880 million at the box office worldwide, while "Skyfall" in 2012 grossed more than $1 billion globally.

