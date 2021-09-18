New Twitter emoji for SIIMA 

Twitter is celebrating south Indian entertainment and #SIIMASpaces by releasing an emoji.

Telugu star Rana Daggubati launched a custom emoji which gets activated by Tweeting with the hashtags — #SIIMA and #SIIMA2021.

On the launch of the emoji, Rana said, “South movie audiences on Twitter are unmatched and so are the fandoms! I love seeing the excitement for SIIMA each year on the platform, and it's only bigger this year as we all have two years' worth of films and artists to celebrate. There's no better time to launch SIIMA's first ever custom Twitter emoji, it will no doubt elevate the fun even further. (sic)"

Twitter has also introduced a dedicated Topic for the SIIMA. Twitter Topics use machine-learning to deliver interest-based Tweets to people’s timelines.

The #SIIMA2021 on Twitter is celebrating the event with audiences via live audio conversations and events on #SIIMASpaces.

SIIMA awards are being held in Hyderabad on September 18 and 19.