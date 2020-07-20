Nicki Minaj announces she's pregnant with 1st child

Nicki Minaj announces she's pregnant with 1st child

AP
AP, New York,
  • Jul 20 2020, 23:00 ist
  • updated: Jul 20 2020, 23:00 ist
Rapper Nicki Minaj. Credit: Instagram/@nickiminaj

Nicki Minaj has a new release coming soon: her first child.

The rapper took to Instagram on Monday to announce she is pregnant, posting photos of herself with a baby bump. One caption simply read: “#Preggers." She also wrote on another post, “Love. Marriage. Baby carriage. Overflowing with excitement & gratitude. Thank you all for the well wishes."

 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Barbie (@nickiminaj) on

Minaj married Kenneth Petty last year. They first dated as teenagers and reunited in 2018.

Musically, Minaj has also had a winning year, topping the Billboard Hot 100 chart twice. Her remix of Doja Cat's “Say So" helped Minaj achieve her first-ever No. 1 on the Hot 100, despite releasing multiple hits throughout her career. She also reached the top spot with “Trollz," her collaboration with 6ix9ine. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Nicki Minaj
rapper
pregnancy

What's Brewing

Will upcoming festival season turn out to be washout?

Will upcoming festival season turn out to be washout?

US Covid-19 deaths slowed, but are catching up again

US Covid-19 deaths slowed, but are catching up again

The new must-have museum souvenir: Face masks

The new must-have museum souvenir: Face masks

First Arab space mission to Mars launches from Japan

First Arab space mission to Mars launches from Japan

 