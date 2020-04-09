Nicole Kidman starrer ‘The Others’ to be remade

Horror classic The Others, starring Nicole Kidman, is getting a modern remake just in time for the original film's 20th anniversary. Sentient Entertainment has won the remake rights to the 2001 hit, reported Deadline.

The English-language Spanish gothic supernatural psychological horror film was written and directed by Alejandro Amenabar and earned USD 200 million globally upon release.

The film followed Kidman as a war widow who hides her children away in an isolated mansion due to a rare disease characterised by photosensitivity. The arrival of three mysterious servants unlocks the house's terrifying secrets.

The part earned Kidman nominations at Golden Globe and BAFTA awards, with Amenabar won Goya trophies for best director and screenplay.

The remake will be produced by Sentient's Renee Tab and Christopher Tuffin, as well as Aliwen Entertainment's Lucas Akoskin.

Veteran Spanish producer Cerezo of Lucky Star fame will executive produce alongside FilmSharks' Guido Rud and Miller Way's Michael and Jeeny Miller.