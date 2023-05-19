Nikhil Kumaraswamy plans to return to movies

Actor-politician Nikhil Kumaraswamy is likely to return to cinema after losing the May 10 Assembly election.

The son of former JD(S) chief minister H D Kumaraswamy, Nikhil has two big movie projects in hand that were postponed due to elections. "One of them is from the biggest production house of the country. He has decided to complete both projects," a source close to Nikhil said.

Nikhil made his election debut in the 2019 Lok Sabha election from Mandya and lost in a high-voltage contest against BJP-backed Independent Sumalatha Ambareesh.

In the May 10 Assembly election, Nikhil lost from Ramanagara against Congress' H A Iqbal Hussain by 10,715 votes.

According to sources, Kumaraswamy has advised Nikhil to keep himself busy with films.

Nikhil entered the film industry with his debut movie Jaguar in 2016. He played lead roles in Seetharama Kalyana (2019) and Rider (2021). He also starred in Kurukshetra (2019) that had an ensemble cast, bankrolled by former BJP minister Munirathna.

Meanwhile, despite defeat, Nikhil is spending time in Ramanagara for the past couple of days visiting every household to thank voters.

Speaking to DH, Nikhil said that it is his duty to thank the people of Ramanagara. "Winning and losing are part of the game, but I should thank those who have trusted me and voted," said Nikhil who garnered 76,975 votes.

Nikhil's mother Anitha Kumaraswamy was the Ramanagara MLA. She vacated the seat for Nikhil. It was the Ramanagara seat that helped JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda become the chief minister in 1994.