Nine major Hindi movies to look forward to in 2021

The year 2020 has not been a particularly good one for Bollywood fans as theatres were closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The shoots of several high-profile movies were put on hold to avoid large gatherings, bringing the industry to a standstill. With things returning to normal and the year coming to a close, here is a look at nine major Hindi movies that are likely to hit the screens in 2021.

Sooryavanshi

The Akshay Kumar-starrer has been directed by Rohit Shetty and revolves around the journey of a brave cop. The actioner stars Katrina Kaif as the leading lady, marking her return to the big screen after a hiatus.

83

The sports drama features Ranveer Singh and the 'Haryana Hurricane' Kapil Dev and revolves around India's triumph in the 1983 Cricket World Cup. The sports drama has a stellar cast that that includes Saqib Saleem, Deepika Padukone, Kollywood star Jiiva and Pankaj Tripathi. It is expected to hit the screens in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil.

Radhe

The action-packed Radhe has created a fair deal of buzz among fans as it marks the third collaboration between Salman Khan and popular director Prabhudeva. It stars Disha Patani as the leading lady, marking her second collaboration with 'Bhai'. The two had previously acted together in Bharat.

Radhe Shyam

The Hindi-Telugu bilingual features Saaho star Prabhas in a lively new avatar and revolves around the passionate romance between two 'timeless lovers'. It is being directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, who previously wielded the microphone for the Tollywood movie Jil.

Shamshera

The Yash Raj Films-backed biggie has piqued curiosity as it marks Ranbir Kapoor's first collaboration with veteran actor Sanjay Dutt. It is being shot on a grand budget and features quite a few larger-than-life sequences.

Brahmastra

The Karan Johar-backed movie, which has been delayed several times, is the first part of an ambitious trilogy. It features Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt as the lead pair, marking the first collaboration between the ace actors. The Aya Mukerji-directed movie has a strong supporting cast that includes 'Megastar' Amitabh Bachchan and Tollywood veteran Nagarjuna.

Laal Singh Chaddha

An adaptation of the Tom Hanks-starrer Forrest Gump, the film features Aamir Khan in a new avatar that has created a buzz among the actor's die-hard fans. The movie, which has been shot across multiple locations, is an important release for 'Mr Perfectionist' as his previous movie Thugs of Hindostan did not do well at the box office.

Takht

Takht, directed by top filmmaker Karan Johar, is a period drama that revolves key incidents from the Mughal era. The magnum opus has a stellar cast headlined by Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Thalaivi

Thalaivi, featuring Kangana Ranaut in the titular role, revolves around the life of the late and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. The Al Vijay-helmed movie, shot against an impressive budget, has a strong supporting cast that includes Prakash Raj and Arvind Swami.