'Nishabdham': 'Ninne Ninne' song a treat for Anushka Shetty, R Madhavan fans

Anushka Shetty, one of the most popular and sought-after stars in Telugu cinema, will soon be seen in the eagerly-awaited Nishabdham and this has created a fair deal of buzz among fans. The makers of the 'crossover film' on Monday released the music video of the Ninne Ninne number much to the delight of a section of the audience.

The video highlights the reel romance between 'Devansena' and R Madhavan, hitting the right notes with its simple yet effective presentation. The song has a breezy feel to it and this helps it connect with the 'Gen Y' crowd.

According to music composer Gopi Sunder, Ninne Ninne is an integral part of the narrative and has the potential to add a new dimension to the viewing experience.

"While one might think that having a romantic song in a thriller film acts as a distraction, Ninne Ninne, on the other hand, is a vital part of the story," he added.

Nishabdham, which has been shot in Tamil as Silence, is a thriller that revolves around what happens when a mute artist gets involved in a murder investigation. It has a stellar cast that includes Anjali, Subbaraju, Shalini Pandey of Arjun Reddy fame and Hollywood actor Michael Madsen.

The film is slated to release on Amazon Prime Video on October 2 in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam. Nishabhdham was originally supposed to release in theatres in April but that did not happen due to the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown.

