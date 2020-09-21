'Nishabdham' trailer: A treat for Anushka Shetty fans

Anushka Shetty, who is widely regarded as one of the biggest and most bankable, stars in the Telugu film industry, will soon be in in the eagerly-awaited Nishabdham and this has created a fair deal of buzz among fans, Streaming giant Amazon Prime Video, which has acquired the digital rights of the film, on Monday unveiled the official trailer of the thriller, giving a section of the audience a reason to rejoice.

The trailer suggests that Nishabdham features several thrilling moments and shocking twists. The film revolves around what happens when a mute artist gets drawn into a criminal investigation after witnessing a shocking crime. It features 'Devasena' in a new avatar and is touted to be one of the most challenging movies of her career.

Also read: Anushka Shetty's 'Nishabdham' to release directly on Amazon Prime Video on October 2

Nishabdham has a strong cast that includes R Madhavan, Shalini Pandey of Arjun Reddy fame and Anjali. The Vikram Vedha actor and Tollywood's undisputed 'Lady Superstar' previously worked together in the Tamil movie Rendu, impressing the target audience with their chemistry. It remains to be seen if the two are able to make an impact this time around.

The film is slated to release on Amazon Prime on October 2, skipping the theatrical route. Nishabdham, simultaneously shot in Tamil as Silence, was originally supposed to hit screens in April but that did not happen due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It is the third major Tollywood movie after Keerthy Suresh's Penguin and the Nani-starrer V to have a 'digital-only' release.

This will be Anushka's first major release in over two years. She was last seen in the 2018 release Bhaagamathie which opened to a good response at the box office and received rave reviews from movie buffs. . The Baahubali 2 actress already enjoys a pan-India fan following and many feel that the Hemanth Madhukar-helmed movie might help her add a new dimension to her career.