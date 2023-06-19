Nitesh Tiwari's 'Bawaal' starring Varun Dhawan and Jahnvi Kapoor to premiere on Prime Video in July

Prime Video on Monday announced that Bawaal, a love story starring Varun Dhawan and Jahnvi Kapoor, will release on the platform in July.

The film is directed by Dangal helmer Nitesh Tiwari. It is backed by Sajid Nadiadwala's production banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment in collaboration with Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh's Earthsky Pictures.

"Shot across three Indian locations and five European countries, 'Bawaal' has a captivating storyline, dramatic visuals and absolutely amazing chemistry between the lead talent Varun and Jahnvi.

"I believe that the worldwide premiere on Prime Video will help us take 'Bawaal' to audiences in India and across borders. We have worked with immense passion and commitment to bring this film to our audiences and now we can't wait to hear their reactions," the director said in a statement.

The film will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in India and across 200 countries and territories worldwide, the streaming platform said.

Nadiadwala said Bawaal is one of his most ambitious projects and it has been an absolute joy to produce the film.

"I am very proud of 'Bawaal', and I am thrilled to announce its worldwide premiere on Prime Video this July. I am excited by the prospect of this film breaking down the barriers of geographies and reaching audiences in more than 200 countries and territories simultaneously," the producer added.

Manish Menghani, director of content licensing at Prime Video, India, said they are delighted with the opportunity to release the movie worldwide.

"Bawaal is an extraordinary story with universal appeal, powered by brilliant performances by Varun and Jahnvi. Set in the heartland of India, the gripping narrative takes viewers on a never-seen-before journey through Europe," he said.

"We believe that a film that is rooted in India but has a global appeal deserves to reach customers not just in India, but all across the world. We cannot wait for Prime Video audiences to enjoy this beautiful film," Menghani added.