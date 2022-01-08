No change in 'KGF Chapter 2' release date, Yash-starrer to hit screens on April 14

Several big-ticket movies--right from S S Rajamouli's period drama RRR to the Ajith Kumar-starrer Valimai-- were postponed indefinitely due to the recent increase in Covid-19 cases in the country. This led to speculation of the Kannada movie KGF Chapter 2, slated to hit the screens on April 14, being pushed back to a later date. Hombale Films, the banner behind the biggie, has now dismissed the rumours.

While wishing Yash on his birthday, the team confirmed that there's no change in its release date. As things stand, the actioner will clash at the box office with Bollywood star Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha. There have been talks of RRR finally hitting screens around the same time. If this is indeed the case, fans will witness a clash between three high-profile movies in April.

KGF Chapter 2 is a sequel to the 2018 blockbuster KGF and has been directed by Prashanth Neel. The director's magnum opus revolves around the adventures of the charismatic protagonist 'Rocky Bhai' and caters to the masses. The biggie is touted to be 'bigger and better' than the first part, which suggests that it may prove to be a gamechanger for all concerned.

The movie has an impressive cast that includes Srinithi Shetty, Prakash Raj, Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon. The Aranyak actor, who previously acted alongside 'Real Star' Upendra in the 1999 movie Upendra, plays the role of a political bigwig in the film. Her character reportedly issues a warrant against the protagonist, a development that alters the course of the narrative. 'Baba', on the other hand, plays a negative role in what is the first Kannada film of his career. His look has become the talk of the town as it has a distinct 'Vikings' vibe.

Yash, meanwhile, is yet to announce his next movie. The grapevine, however, suggests that he may soon collaborate with filmmaker Narthan for a pan-India movie. Prashanth Neel, on the other hand, is working on the Prabhas-starrer Salaar. He also has a film with Jr NTR in his kitty.