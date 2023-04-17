Hombale Films unveil first look of 'Dhoomam'

'No smoke without fire': Hombale Films unveil first look of 'Dhoomam'

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Apr 17 2023, 17:02 ist
  • updated: Apr 17 2023, 17:02 ist
Dhoomam is billed as a fast-paced thriller. Credit: Twitter/@hombalefilms

Hombale Films, the production banner behind hit films such as KGF and Kantara, on Monday released the first look of their upcoming suspense thriller Dhoomam.

Starring Fahadh Faasil, Aparna Balamurali, and Roshan Mathew in the lead, the film is directed by Pawan Kumar of U-Turn fame and produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films.

Also Read: 'KGF' maker shares 'Chapter 3' update, hints another hero could play Rocky Bhai

"There is no smoke without fire, here is the first spark. Presenting #Dhoomam First Look," Hombale Films said in the tweet. 

According to the makers, Dhoomam is billed as a fast-paced thriller with an intensive plot. The movie has been extensively shot in Karnataka and Kerala.

The movie will be released in Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil and Telugu.

"We are excited to present the first look of Dhoomam, a movie that promises to keep the audience on the edge of their seats with its intriguing storyline and captivating performances. We have a talented cast and crew who have worked tirelessly to bring this movie to life and we are confident that the movie will be a hit among the fans," said Kiragandur in a statement.

Achyut Kumar, Joy Mathew, Dev Mohan, Anu Mohan, Saiju Kurup, Dileesh Pothan, Aju Varghese and Nandhu also round out the cast of Dhoomam.

The project marks a reunion between Faasil, known for Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum and Malik, and Soorarai Pottru star Balamurali. The duo earlier worked together on 2016's Maheshinte Prathikaaram.

Dhoomam is scheduled to be released in theatres in June.

