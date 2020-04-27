No theatrical release for Vijay’s 'Master'? Here’s what we know

The eagerly-awaited Vijay starrer Master was supposed to hit screens on April 9 but this did not happen due to the COVID-19 outbreak and the subsequent lockdown. Following this, a few unverified reports claimed that the biggie would release on an OTT platform and not make it to theatres. However, according to the latest reports, the rumours are baseless and the film will get a theatrical release once the COVID-19 situation improves.

Many feel that the rumour cropped up after the makers of the Jyothika starrer Ponmagal Vandhal decided to skip a theatrical release after reportedly getting a lucrative offer from a leading streaming platform. Either way, Thalapathy are bound to happy about Master getting a full-fledged release in the near future.

Master, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj of Kaithi fame, is an action-thriller and features the mass hero in a new avatar. The film features Vijay Sethupathi as the antagonist and this has piqued the curiosity. 'Makkal Selvan' reportedly has a strong fight sequence with Vijay in the flick and this might prove to be one of its big highlights. The cast also includes Malavika Mohanan and Andrea Jeremiah.

Vijay was last seen in the Diwali release Bigil that did well at the box office despite releasing alongside Kaithi. The sports-drama featured the star in the role of a football coach and did justice to his grand reel image. The cast included Nayanthara, Jackie Shroff and Yogi Babu. The inside talk is that if Master does well, It will help Vijay consolidate his standing in Kollywood.

Meanwhile, rumour has it that Vijay will be teaming up with Sudha Kongara Prasad of Saala Khadoos fame for Thalapathy 65. There has also been talk of him reuniting with his Nanban director S Shankar for a sequel to the cult classic Mudhalvan but this is yet to be confirmed.

Also read: Vijay starrer ‘Master’ to get a pan-India release?

Credit: LetsOTT