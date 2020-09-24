Not being able to work was frustrating: Salman Khan on lockdown

Superstar Salman Khan on Thursday said the coronavirus-induced lockdown was "stressful" for him as he had to take a forced break of nearly half a year.

The actor was shooting for the action-drama "Radhe" before the lockdown was announced in March.

Khan is now set to return as the host for latest season of the reality show "Bigg Boss".

During a virtual press conference for the Colors show, the "Bharat" actor said he was happy to go back to work after the mandatory break.

"It's all about work now and has been for me. My biggest frustration is that for the last six months I have not worked. I haven't taken these many holidays in 30 years as I had to take this forced holiday," Khan told reporters.

The 54-year-old actor said, earlier his fixed holidays would be at around year end, but because of his commitment to "Bigg Boss", he had to work a few days during that time frame as well.

"Which I am happy doing. But you can do the math, I would have a 10-day holiday per year for 30 years and now I haven't worked for six months!" he added.

When the lockdown was announced, Khan moved to his Panvel farmhouse with family and close friends, and the actor said the decision was taken to safeguard his parents, who live with him in his Bandra apartment.

"I had gone there because I live on the ground floor and parents live on the first floor, so we went there before the lockdown, hoping it would end in 15-20 days.

"Thank God it's an open space which my father had bought decades ago. I was lucky to be there. There were problems too. (I wondered) when would work begin, it was very stressful because I love working."

Khan said he didn't step out of the house for six months and was shooting for the first time for the virtual press conference.

"I am scared to shoot. Even though everyone is wearing mask, PPE kits, gloves but still it's scary... I had many apprehensions.

"There's a newborn in the house, my niece, parents, Helen aunty, friends, their parents. With Covid-19, you don't fear for yourself as much as you do for your closed ones," he added.

At the launch event, Khan also revealed that singer Kumar Sanu's son, Jaan Kumar Sanu, will be one of the contestants on the reality show.

"Bigg Boss" season 14 is set to air from October 3.