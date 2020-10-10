Not everyone should be allowed to vote, says Vijay Deverakonda in deleted snippet from interview

Young actor Vijay Deverakinda is arguably one of the biggest stars in the Telugu film industry and enjoys a strong fan following for a variety of reasons. Some time ago, while speaking to Film Companion, the 'Rowdy' had opened up about his future plans and revealed that he was not interested in entering politics.

In the snippet, which was deleted from the original video interview, he had further stated that not everyone should be allowed to vote in elections and added that only those from a middle-class background should have the power to cast their votes. He justified his stand by highlighting that a competent agency and not the passengers decide the pilot for a flight.

His comments have created a great deal of buzz among fans and many feel this might add a new dimension to his popularity.

Deverakonda, the star of hit films like Arjun Reddy and Geetha Govindam, was last seen in the romantic-drama World Famous Lover that failed to live up to expectations. The movie received negative reviews from the target audience and this resulted in its downfall. The film had a strong cast that included 'Chennai Ponnu' Aishwarya Rajesh, Catherine Tresa and Raashi Khanna.

He will next be seen in the eagerly-awaited Fighter, directed by mass filmmaker Puri Jagannadh. The film is being shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu and marks his Bollywood debut.

The biggie, backed by Karan Johar, features the NOTA hero in a massy new avatar and this has piqued curiosity for the right reasons. It has a stellar cast that includes Bollywood star Ananya Panday, Baahubali actress Ramya Krishnan and Ronit Roy. It is likely to hit screens once the Covid-19 situation improves.

VD is also set to collaborate with ace filmmaker Sukumar for an ambitious movie, slated to hit screens in 2022.