Not Rana Daggubati, but this action hero was the first choice for 'Virata Parvam'?

Rana Daggubati, who became a household name with the SS Rajamouli-helmed Baahubali saga, will soon be seen in the eagerly-awaited Virata Parvam. The film, directed by Venu Udugula, is one of the biggest movies of the young hero's career and has the potential to help him scale new heights. 'Bhallaladeva', however, was not the original choice for the biggie.

The director recently told Gulte that Virata Parvam was initially offered to Gopichand but things did not work out as the 'Macho Star' was busy with other commitments. Following this, the makers approached Rana who took up the offer in no time.

Virata Parvam, touted to be a hard-hitting drama, revolves around the sensitive issue of Naxalism and has a layered narrative. The film features Fidaa actress Sai Pallavi as the leading lady and marks her first collaboration with the Leader actor. The 'Rowdy Baby' sensation will be seen in a new look in the movie, which has taken social media by storm. Noted actress Priyamani, who is known for her strong roles, too is a part of the movie. Her 'comrade' avatar was unveiled on her birthday much to the delight of her fans. Nearly 90 percent on Virata Parvam has been wrapped up and the remaining portions will be filmed after the COVID-19 situation improves and things return to normal.

Coming back to Gopichand, he is going through a difficult phase on the work front. The Golimaar hero was last seen in the Thiru-helmed Chanakya that did not do well at the box office. The thriller featured Zareen Khan and Mehreen as the leading ladies.

He will next be seen in the sports-based actioner Seetimaarr, which stars Tamannaah as the leading lady.

On the other hand, Rana will next be seen in the much-hyped Haathi Mere Saathi. The film was supposed to hit screens in April but failed to keep its date with the audience due to the coronavirus pandemic. The new date is likely to be announced once theatres reopen.

