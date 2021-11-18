Not worried about being typecast, love being called 'bad man': Gulshan Grover

Noted actor Gulshan Grover, who has played negative roles in several Bollywood movies, says that he isn't worried about being typecast as he enjoys being a 'bad man' in reel life.

"I am not worried about that. In fact, I feel happy that the 'bad man' tag still connects with the audience so many years down the line, That title is like my second name" he told DH.

Grover, who began his career in the early 80s, rose to fame when he delivered a terrific performance in the cult classic Ram Lakhan. The film featured him in the role of Kesariya Vilayati, also known as 'Badman', and proved to be a gamechanger for him. He subsequently consolidated his standing in the industry with his work in movies such as Sir, Shola Aur Shabnam, Hera Pheri and Gangster. He suffered a setback when Karzzzz underperformed at the box office. Films such as Victory, Love Story 2050 and Dhoka too didn't do much for his career.

He subsequently had few releases much to the disappointment of die-hard fans. Grover tried regaining his mojo with Sadak 2 but things did not go as planned. The star finally tasted success when he essayed intense characters in Mumbai Saga and the recently-released Sooryavanshi. The star hopes to continue his resurgence with Your Honor 2, which marks his OTT debut. Grover says he took it up because of its emotional storyline.

"Everyone across boundaries can relate with the core theme and emotion-- a father's attempts to save his son. I have turned down many web series before but this was different," he added.

The show features Jimmy Sheirgill in the role of a judge and is touted to be a gamechanger for him, Grover plays Gurjot Pannu, a charismatic tycoon with his share of secrets, in the series. His look has created a fair deal of buzz among fans, which suggests that things are heading in the right direction.

"The character has multiple shades and this makes it an interesting one," he said.

He has several scenes with Sheirgill as the tense relationship between their characters is one of the major highlights of Your Honor 2.

"I have a lot of admiration for him. He is good in whatever role you ask him to do," added the actor.

Your Honor, backed by Applause Entertainment, emerged as a big hit last year and received praise for its riveting presentation. The series established Sheirgill as an 'OTT superstar', opening new avenues for the underrated actor. It remains to be seen whether Your Honor 2 lives up to the expectations set by the first part. The series, which features Parul Gulati and Mita Vashisht in key roles, is slated to premiere on Sonyliv on November 19.