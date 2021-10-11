Noted Malayalam film actor Nedumudi Venu passes away

Noted Malayalam film actor Nedumudi Venu passes away at 73

The actor handled many versatile roles in Malayalam movies in his over 40 year long film career

PTI
PTI, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Oct 11 2021, 14:18 ist
  • updated: Oct 11 2021, 14:23 ist
Nedumudi Venu. Credit: Twitter/@surendranbjp

Noted Malayalam film actor Nedumudi Venu passed away at a private hospital here on Monday, film industry sources said. His end came this afternoon while undergoing treatment for stomach related ailments, they said. He was 73.

Beginning his career as a theatre artiste, he entered the Malayalam movie world in 1978 through G Aravindan's movie "Thambu."

The actor handled many versatile roles in Malayalam movies in his over 40 year long film career.

Death
Cinema
Entertainment

