'Nothing can be worse than what we've been through,' says Gauri Khan on Aryan's arrest

Gauri Khan talked about her eldest son Aryan Khan's arrest in a drugs case by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) last year after a raid on a cruise ship. He got a clean chit from the NCB this year.

Gauri Khan addressed the issue on her friend and filmmaker Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan Season 7.

Without taking her son's name, Karan said on the show: "It's been such a tough time for Shah Rukh Khan not just professionally but recently with everything the family went through personally. You all have emerged so strongly."

"As a family, I know it hasn't been easy. I know you as a mother and him as a father, and all of us like we're members of the same family. I feel like I'm your children's Godparent as well. It hasn't been easy but Gauri I've seen you come out even stronger.:

"What do you have to say about your own way of handling tough times, when families go through something like that," he asked.

Talking about it, Gauri said, "Yes... I think nothing can be worse than what we've just been through, obviously, as a mother, as a parent. But today, where we stand as a family, I can say that we are in a great space where we feel loved by everyone."

The superstar's wife shared that she is grateful to all those who stood by them during their tough times.

"And all our friends, and so many people who we did not know. So many messages and so much of love and I just feel blessed. And I would say I'm grateful to all the people who have helped us through this."