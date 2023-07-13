Now have more face to show: SRK on his bald look in 'Jawan', unveils new poster of movie

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Thursday released a new poster of "Jawan" that shows him in a bald avatar and during a Q&A session on Twitter, the actor said he loved his new look.

Shah Rukh answered fan queries related to the Atlee directorial as part of an #AskSRK session, days after the makers released a short clip, dubbed as 'prevue' by them, of the much-awaited movie.

When one of the fans asked why he didn't share a poster of his second release of 2023, Shah Rukh promised that he will do so as soon as the online interaction ends.

And, the "Pathaan" star kept his word.

Now have to go back to work. #Jawan getting release ready. Thank u for your time for #AskSRK. As promised sending out the poster for the film and of course lots and lots of love. See u all in the cinemas. pic.twitter.com/36w4j1JI1k — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 13, 2023

"As promised sending out the poster for the film and of course lots and lots of love. See u all in the cinemas," he captioned the poster of "Jawan", in which he can be seen in a bald look with shades, brandishing a gun.

Intrigued fans tweeted about the actor's various avatars as shown in the 'prevue': his face almost covered with bandages, one in clean shave, his face half-covered with a grey mask and a bald look in others.

After an admirer praised his bald look, Shah Rukh said he liked it too.

"... now have more face to show na??!! Ha ha," he quipped.

When a fan asked what is the secret to his sexy looks in "Jawan" at the age of 57, the actor said: "Sexy is what sexy does not how one looks. Just do good that’s all."

In response to a puzzled fan who asked if it was really him behind all the bandages, Shah Rukh quipped, "Ya toh main hoon ya phir meri mummy hongi??!!" (Either it's me or my mummy).

According to the 'prevue', Shah Rukh's character in the film is aided by an army of women in his mission and the actor said his wife "loves the fact that it shows a lot of women power".

SRK also shared that his youngest child AbRam loved the title music, especially the whistle, composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

He was all praise for director Atlee, known for films such as "Theri", "Bigil", and "Mersal".

"Atlee is just too too cool. Hard working and with a one point agenda to make me look good in the film. He is superb. I wish him and Priya and Meer the best in life," he added.

Shah Rukh also revealed that he watched Atlee's earlier directorials and several actors from South cinema to prepare for the role.

"I watched a lot of films of Atlee. Vijay sir. Allu Arjun ji. Rajni sir. Yash and loads of other stars to understand the language of expression for the world that was being created. And yes then prepped for my own character too," said the actor.

Fans have loved a particular scene from the first glimpse of the movie which shows the star dancing to the classic Hemant Kumar song "Beqaraar Karke Humein" from 1962 movie "Bees Saal Baad" in a Metro train coach.

SRK said the sequence was Atlee's idea and he loved it. "I also love it with the dance and all. Too much magic in the idea I think," he added.

The actor also revealed that the first song of the movie will be released soon.

"Aayega aayega. Farah (Khan) and Vaibhavi (Merchant) working hard with Atlee to edit and get them ready. Lovely songs they have done and Shobi (Paulraj) too," Shah Rukh said.

"Jawan" also features Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara as well as actors Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover and Mukesh Chhabra in key roles.

"Nayan is the sweetest of them all. Too much love and respect. Vijay sir is a ‘mad’ actor in a awesome way. So much to learn from both actually.," he tweeted.

The actor also responded to funny queries of fans.

One fan asked him, "How's your knees sir?"

"Always hurting but abhi tekne ki naubat se bahut door hain," he joked.

Another fan wondered whether he suffered any injury while shooting for "Jawan". In response, SRK said: "Jab tak dil pe chot na lage baaki sab chalta hai."

When one admirer shared a meme with the actor, he said, "No haven’t seen any memes, I don’t spend too much time on social media I try and be social in real life! But glad everyone has liked it."

Shah Rukh also shared what is the definition of cinema for him.

"To be able to entertain a large section of people with an iota of hoping to bring a change in people’s hearts for the good," he said.

"Jawan" is slated to be released worldwide on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. this year, Shah Rukh will also be seen in filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani's "Dunki", currently set for release in December.

In a reply to a fan, the actor said he hasn't signed any project post "Dunki".

"'Dunki' ke baad toh 'Dunki' ki feeling enjoy karunga na. All work and no play makes us all a dull boy!!" Shah Rukh said.