'NTR 30': Alia Bhatt 'in talks' to play Jr NTR's leading lady in new movie

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt has confirmed that she is being considered for the upcoming Telugu movie NTR 30, featuring Jr NTR in the lead. Speaking to Cinema Express, she said that she is 'in talks' with the makers but refrained from revealing the details of her role. Bollywood's 'Student' added that she is looking forward to working in more Telugu movies. If things work out, this will be Alia's second Telugu movie after S S Rajamouli's Rise Roar Revolt (RRR), which stars Tarak and Ram Charan as the parallel leads.

NTR 30, directed by Koratala Siva, is a political drama with a social message and marks Tarak's second collaboration with the ace filmmaker. The two previously collaborated for the 2016 release Janatha Garage, which did well at the box office. Jr NTR's 30th movie was to be directed by Trivikram Srinivas but that did not happen due to 'creative differences. One is likely to get more clarity on the film closer to the release date.

Jr NTR and Alia Bhatt are, meanwhile, awaiting the release of RRR. The period drama revolves around the fictional bond between two real freedom fighters -- Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju. It has an impressive supporting cast that includes Ajay Devgn, Samuthirkani, Shriya Saran, Olivia Morris and Ray Stevenson. It is slated to arrive in theatres on March 25.

The Raazi actor will be seen in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali-helmed Gangubai Kathiawadi before RRR. The film, slated to premiere in theatres on February 25, features her in the role of a brothel madam and is touted to be a gamechanger for her. She will be seen alongside Ranbir Kapoor in Brahmastra, slated to hit the screens this year.

Tarak, on the other hand, has signed a film with Prashanth Neel, who directed the Yash-starrer KGF. He also has a movie with Uppena helmer Buchi Babu Sana in his kitty.