'NTR 30': Anirudh Ravichander to compose music for Jr NTR's next movie?

Telugu star Jr NTR will soon be teaming up with ace filmmaker Koratala Siva for a film being referred to as NTR 30, which has created a great deal of buzz among fans. According to a report carried by Gulte, Tamil composer Anirudh Ravichander may be roped in to compose music for the biggie.

'Rockstar' made his Tollywood debut with the Pawan Kalyan-starrer Agnyaathavaasi, which proved to be a commercial failure.

He was signed for Aravida Sametha before being replaced by S Thaman. The young musician eventually made his presence felt in the Telugu film industry with Jersey and Gang Leader, which featured Nani in the lead. His work in the Tamil movie Master, which was dubbed in Telugu, too became popular. It remains to be seen whether NTR 30 helps him find a foothold in the industry.



The film is touted to be a political drama and reportedly features Tarak in the role of a student leader. It is likely to be a total commercial affair with a strong message. The exact details of the cast and crew will be revealed in the coming months.



NTR 30 was to be helmed by Trivikram Srinivas but that did not happen due to 'creative differences' between the filmmaker and the star. The film is likely to go on the floors once the 'Young Tiger' wraps up the S S Rajamouli-directed Rise Roar Revolt (RRR). The period drama has piqued the curiosity of the fans as it marks the mass hero's first collaboration with Ram Charan.

It is slated to hit the screens on October 13.



Jr NTR also has a film with KGF helmer Prashanth Neel in his kitty.

Koratala Siva, meanwhile, is working on the action drama Acharya. The biggie stars Chiranjeevi and revolves around the journey of a noble person who protects the innocent. The cast includes Kajal Aggarwal, Ram Charan, Pooja Hegde, Sonu Sood and Kabali villain Kishore.