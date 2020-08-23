NTR 30: Jr NTR, Mohanlal to team up for Trivikram Srinivas’ movie?

Jr NTR, one of the most popular young stars in the Telugu film industry, will soon be teaming up with ace filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas for a film tentatively titled NTR 30.

The movie, which is likely to feature the mass hero in a new avatar, has created a fair deal of buzz among Nandamuri fans and this suggests that things are heading in the right direction. According to the popular website Cinejosh, Malayalam actor Mohanlal is likely to act alongside the ‘Young Tiger’ in the biggie.

‘Lalettan’ had played the parallel lead in Tarak’s Janatha Garage (2016), impressing fans with his massy performance. Many feel, his association with NTR 30 might add a new dimension to the film, boosting its prospects in Kerala.

Trivikram’s popular film S/O Satyamurty, which featured Kannada actor Upendra as the parallel lead alongside Allu Arjun, hit the bullseye with its effective presentation and received rave reviews from the target audience.

The film did justice to the Real Star’s reel image and served as a strong proof of his abilities as a performer. Trivikram had also done justice Boman Irani’s acting abilities in Pawan Kalyan’s Atharintiki Daaredi (dubbed in Hindi as Daringbaaz).

It remains to be seen if ‘Guruji’ is able to help Mohanlal add a new dimension to his Tollywood career.

Coming back to Jr NTR, he was last seen in the Trivikram-directed Aravinda Sametha that made a good impact at the box office. The film featured him in a new look and proved to be a feast for the audience. It had a strong cast that included Pooja Hegde, Eesha Rebba and Naga Babu.

Tarak will soon be resuming the shoot of the SS Rajamouli-helmed Rise Roar Revolt (RRR). The pan-India biggie, featuring Ram Charan as the parallel lead, revolves around the fictional adventures of two real freedom fighters and is touted be bigger than the Baahubali saga.