'NTR 30': Jr NTR's film with director Trivikram Srinivas to go on the floors soon

Haarika & Hassine Creations, the production house behind Jr NTR's upcoming movie with ace filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas, has confirmed that the film will go on the floors 'soon'. The banner tweeted a photograph from Tarak's recent meeting with 'Guruji' indicating that something big is on the cards.

An Energetic Day 2 of the New Year 🤩🔥💪 Young Tiger @tarak9999 garu & Our Darling Director #Trivikram garu met today!#NTR30 rolling very soon 💪 @NANDAMURIKALYAN @NTRArtsOfficial pic.twitter.com/LiKu2luNRs — Haarika & Hassine Creations (@haarikahassine) January 2, 2021

The biggie, being referred to as NTR 30, was announced a few months ago much to the delight of movie buffs. It was put on the backburner due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The buzz is that the movie features the 'Young Tiger' in a new avatar and has a relatable storyline. According to latest reports, actor Upendra is being considered for a key role in NTR 30 but this has not been confirmed.

If 'Uppi' agrees to be a part of the movie, it will mark his second collaboration with Trivikram. The Kannada actor was previously seen in a key role in the director's acclaimed movie S/O Satyamurthy featuring Allu Arjun and Samantha Akkineni in the lead.

Meanwhile, Jr NTR is going through a busy phase on the work front. He was last seen in Trivikram's Aravinda Sametha, which did well at the box office.

The mass hero is currently working on the pan-India biggie Rise Roar Revolt (RRR), marking his first collaboration with 'Mega Power Star' Ram Charan. The SS Rajamouli-directed film features him in the role of the freedom fighter Bheem and is being shot on a budget of nearly Rs 400 crore.

The cast includes Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Tamil actor Samuthirakani and Olivia Morris. The film was supposed to release during Sankranti 2021 but that did not happen due to the coronavirus situation. One is likely to get clarity on the new release date in the coming months.

There was talk of Jr NTR teaming up with Kannada filmmaker Prashanth Nell but that might not happen as the KGF helmer recently collaborated with actor Prabhas for Salaar.