‘NTR 30’ update: Something very big is coming your way, says producer Naga Vamsi

Jr NTR is arguably one of the popular young heroes in the Telugu film industry and enjoys a strong fan following for a variety of reasons. Tarak will soon be teaming up with ace filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas for NTR 30 and this has created a great deal of buzz among fans.

Naga Vamsi, the producer of the movie, has taken to Twitter to inform ‘N’ fans that ‘something very big’ is coming their way. He, however, made it clear that the title will be revealed only when the flick goes on the floors.

The tweet apparently suggests that the NTR 30 team is set to make a major announcement about the cast of the movie. Some fans, however, are of the opinion the tweet indicates that the film will be shot against a grand scale and have a pan-India storyline. One is likely to get clarity on the matter in the coming days.

NTR 30 marks Trivikram’s second collaboration with the ‘Nandamuri bidda’. The two had previously collaborated for the 2018 release Aravinda Sametha that exceeded expectations at the box office. Many feel, movie lovers are likely to have high expectations from their latest movie. The film will reportedly feature Mollywood hero Mohanlal in the role of a politician, reuniting him with his Janatha Garage co-star.

‘Guruji’ became the talk of the town when the Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo emerged as a blockbuster despite facing stiff competition from Mahesh Babu’s Sarileru Neekevvaru. NTR 30 is an important release for him as it might help him scale new heights.

Coming back to Jr NTR, he will soon be resuming the shoot of the eagerly-awaited Rise Roar Revolt (RRR) that features Ram Charan as the parallel lead. The movie, helmed by SS Rajamouli, is touted to be bigger than the Baahubali franchise and might establish the Yamadonga actor as an pan-India star. It is likely to hit screens in 2021.