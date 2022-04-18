'NTR 30' will have an emotional storyline with universal appeal: Koratala Siva

Noted filmmaker Koratala Siva will soon be teaming up with Jr NTR for a movie, being referred to as NTR 30, which has created a great deal of buzz among fans. The ace storyteller has, now, spilled the beans on the project. He told Eenadu that the flick will have an emotional storyline and touch upon a subject with a universal appeal. He revealed that the film will go on the floors in June.

The 30th film of Jr NTR's career was to be directed by Trivikram Srinivas but things didn't go as planned as the two parted ways due to 'creative differences'. Koratala Siva, who had previously directed Tarak in the well-received Janatha Garage, was eventually roped in to start the project from scratch. NTR 30 may feature Alia Bhatt, who recently made her Tollywood debut with RRR, as the female protagonist. Given the director's brand of storytelling, it may have a strong social message.

Koratala Siva, meanwhile, is awaiting the release of his latest movie Acharya. The biggie features Chiranjeevi in the lead and revolves around the life of a 'saviour'. It has a star-studded cast that includes Ram Charan, Kajal Aggarwal, Pooja Hegde, Sonu Sood and Kishore. Acharya is slated to hit the screens on April 29.

Tarak, on the other hand, is going through a terrific phase on the work front. He was last seen in RRR. The biggie, directed by S S Rajamouli', is a period drama that revolves around the fictional friendship between the legendary freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Bheem. Jr NTR plays the tribal leader while Ram Charan essays the role of 'Manyam Veerudu'. It hit the screens on March 25 and collected Rs 223 crore (gross) at the worldwide box office on its opening day, outperforming Baahubali 2.

Jr NTR is set to collaborate with Prashanth Neel for NTR 31, which will go on the floors once the KGF helmer wraps up Salaar.