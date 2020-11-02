Odia filmmaker Raju Mishra dies at 72 following heart attack

Veteran Odia filmmaker Raj Gopal Mishra died on Monday following a heart attack, family sources said.

He was 72.

Mishra complained of chest pain and collapsed at his residence in Jatani near Bhubaneswar. He breathed his last in a short while, they said.

An alumnus of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Mishra carved a special identity in the Odia film industry for his direction for a large number of blockbuster movies in a career spanning around three decades.

Known for his versatility, the eminent filmmaker also had brief stints as an actor, writer and music director.

Recipient of a host of awards, Mishra was last month honoured with the prestigious Guru Kelucharan Mohapatra Award for lifetime achievement and invaluable contribution to the Odia film industry.

Popularly known as Raju Mishra, he was also honoured with the coveted Jayadev Samman.

Among the super hit movies directed by him are 'Chaka Akhi Sabu Dekhuchi', 'Pua Mora Kala Thakura', 'Sagara Ganga', 'Rupa Gaan Ra Suna Kania', 'Sata Michha', 'Jor Jar Mulaka Tara', 'Jibana Mrutyu' and 'Mamata Mage Mula'.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Union Petroleum and Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and a host of other political leaders and dignitaries mourned the demise of Mishra and conveyed condolences to the bereaved family.

"Deeply saddened to learn about the demise of distinguished filmmaker Raju Mishra. He will always be remembered for his films," Patnaik said.

Pradhan said Mishra won a special identity for many super hit films he had directed. "His demise has created a vacuum in the Odia cine industry," he said.

State Congress president Niranjan Patnaik said the Odia film industry suffered a big loss in the death of Mishra.