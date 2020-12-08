Of The Beatles and their love for India: John Lennon remembered

If one looks at cult bands over the decades, The Beatles were one of the most prominent. In terms of cult status, they were probably could only be equalled by a group like Pink Floyd.

It was on this day 40 years ago that The Beatles co-lead vocalist John Lennon was shot dead by Mark David Chapman in New York. Along with lead vocalist Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr, this band from Liverpool achieved unbelievable star status.

Unfortunately, Lennon’s star status, lifestyle and comments like The Beatles “were more popular than Jesus” cost him his life. Chapman is still in jail.

Though McCartney was the most prominent face of the band, Lennon’s contribution as a songwriter and co-lead vocalist was no less impressive.

Together, The Beatles came up with some incredible albums, the most notable of them being Abbey Road, St Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, Rubber Soul, Revolver, among others.

When it comes to individual tracks, Please Please Me, A Hard Day’s Night, Yesterday, Michelle, Yellow Submarine, Strawberry Fields Forever, Penny Lane, St Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, All You Need Is Love, Hello, Goodbye, The Fool on the Hill, Hey Jude, Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da, Here Comes The Sun, Across The Universe, and many more are always a pleasure to listen to and one never gets bored with these immortal songs.

Across The Universe is unique as it features the band’s interest in India and has the song even has the words ‘jai guru, deva om’. The Beatles had visited India several times, but their stay in Rishikesh in Maharishi Mahesh Yogi's ashram remains one of the most noted. Lennon and Harrison were the most spiritually inclined and The Beatles had interest in Indian music as well.

As a 16-year-old, Lennon had founded a band called the Blackjacks and that was changed to The Quarrymen later. McCartney joined the band a little later.

After The Beatles split in 1970, Lennon pursued a solo career and also released a few albums with his wife Yoko Ono.

Lennon was posthumously inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1994.

Few bands have ever scaled the heights that The Beatles did during their best years as a band. And Lennon had a big part to play.