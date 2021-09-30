Olivia Colman joins the cast of 'Wonka'

Olivia Colman, Saly Hawkins and Rowan Atkinson join the cast of 'Wonka'

It revolves around the early life of Willy Wonka, a character created by Roald Dahl

PTI
PTI,
  • Sep 30 2021, 12:14 ist
  • updated: Sep 30 2021, 12:30 ist
Olivia Colman. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.

 Popular British stars Olivia Colman, Saly Hawkins and Rowan Atkinson have boarded the cast of Wonka, a musical based on the early life of author Roald Dahl's famous character Willy Wonka.

The story will focus on a young Willy Wonka, to be played by Hollywood star Timothee Chalamet, and his adventures prior to opening the famous chocolate factory.

The movie will be directed by 'Paddington' helmer Paul King from the screenplay he wrote with Simon Farnaby. David Heyman is producing via his Heyday Films along with Luke Kelly.

According to Variety, details of Colman, Hawkins and Atkinson's characters are currently under wraps.

The film's cast also include Tom Davis, Simon Farnaby, Rich Fulcher, Kobna Holdbrook-Smith, Paterson Joseph, Keegan-Michael Key, Calah Lane, Matt Lucas, Colin O’Brien, Natasha Rothwell, Rakhee Thakrar and Ellie White.

"Wonka" will be Warner Bros' third film inspired by Dahl's classic novel Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

The first big screen adaptation, that came in 1971, starred Gene Wilder as Wonka, while the second movie, released in 2005, featured Johnny Depp in the role.

Both the films followed a poor boy named Charlie Bucket, who wins a golden ticket to tour the world-famous chocolate factory.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Hollywood
Entertainment News

What's Brewing

Will 'No Time To Die' emerge as box office success?

Will 'No Time To Die' emerge as box office success?

Qatar: Tiny soft power giant built on gas wealth

Qatar: Tiny soft power giant built on gas wealth

These 7 symptoms predict Covid-19 diagnosis

These 7 symptoms predict Covid-19 diagnosis

Done with Bond, Craig will play Macbeth on Broadway

Done with Bond, Craig will play Macbeth on Broadway

DH Toon | Congress welcomes Kanhaiya Kumar amid unrest

DH Toon | Congress welcomes Kanhaiya Kumar amid unrest

Tesla's 'full self-driving' possibly a week away

Tesla's 'full self-driving' possibly a week away

Coal projects to double Bengaluru's pollution in 10 yrs

Coal projects to double Bengaluru's pollution in 10 yrs

 