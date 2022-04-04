Olivia Rodrigo wins Grammy for Best New Artist

Pop phenom Olivia Rodrigo on Sunday scored the coveted Grammy for Best New Artist, an expected win that caps a year of milestones for the breakout star.
"This is my biggest dream come true," said the 19-year-old Rodrigo, who bested a crowded field including rappers Saweetie and The Kid Laroi to win the prestigious prize.
The artist who launched her career as an actor on the Disney Channel released her debut single "drivers license" last year to commercial acclaim and critical praise for its minimalist production and cathartic, emotionally raw lyricism.
Also Read | Grammys 2022: Billie Eilish performs 'Happier Than Ever'
The song made Rodrigo the youngest ever artist to debut atop Billboard's top songs chart, where she spent eight straight weeks at number one.
The Filipino-American artist from California teased "drivers license" on social media for months before dropping it ahead of her release of "Sour," which propelled Rodrigo to the front of this year's Grammy nomination pack.
A fangirl of Taylor Swift and Lorde, both of whom she's cited as songwriting influences, Rodrigo also grew up listening to rock bands including the Cure, Smashing Pumpkins, and riot grrrl acts.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
'Ugly girls' can be married off: Textbook hails dowry
'Mysterious' giant sandstone jars found in Assam
Libyan artisans restore old Qurans for Ramadan
Grammys 2022: Key moments from the star-studded night
NASA stops launch rehearsal for its giant Moon rocket
Grammys: Lata Mangeshkar excluded from 'In Memoriam'