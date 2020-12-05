'OM' first look poster receives mixed response

'OM: The Battle Within' first look: Aditya Roy Kapur 's new avatar receives mixed response from fans

'OM: The Battle Within' is touted to be an actioner

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 05 2020, 19:15 ist
  • updated: Dec 05 2020, 20:29 ist
Aditya Roy Kapur in 'OM', Credit: Instagram/Aditya Roy Kapur

Actor Aditya Roy Kapur has taken to Instagram to unveil the first look poster of his upcoming movie OM: The Battle Within. It features him in a muscular new avatar, which is quite different from his previous getups. The poster has, however, received a mixed response from the Twitterverse. While some fans have praised his transformation, others said that his new look is no match for the one sported by actor Tiger Shroff in Baaghi 3

Here are some of the most notable Twitter reactions:

 

The Zee Studios-backed biggie is being directed by Kapil Varma and went on the floors on Thursday (December 3). It features Sanjana Sanghi as the leading lady, marking her first major collaboration with 'Adi'. The young actor impressed fans with her performance in the Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer Dil Bechara and it remains to be seen whether OM: The Battle Within proves to be a gamechanger for 'Kizzie'. 

The film is expected to release in theatres in 2021. 

Meanwhile, Aditya is going through a busy phase on the work front. He started off the year with Malang, which made a decent impact at the box office, The biggie had a stellar cast that included Anil Kapoor, Disha Patani and Kunal Kemmu. He acted opposite Alia Bhatt in Sadak 2 but the film and his acting failed to impressed critics. The star was last seen in the Anurag Basu-helmed Ludo, which released on Netflix as opposed to in theatres. 

It had an ensemble cast that included Abhishek Bachchan, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Rajkummar Rao. He will be hoping to consolidate his standing in the industry with OM: The Battle Within.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Aditya Roy Kapur
DH Entertainment
bollywood

What's Brewing

Will artificial intelligence ever live up to its hype?

Will artificial intelligence ever live up to its hype?

40 years on, remembering the legacy Lennon left behind

40 years on, remembering the legacy Lennon left behind

NASA shares epic clip of Sun's journey in last 22 years

NASA shares epic clip of Sun's journey in last 22 years

Want to keep large amounts of data safe? Consider NAS

Want to keep large amounts of data safe? Consider NAS

 