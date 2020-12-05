'OM: The Battle Within' first look: Aditya Roy Kapur 's new avatar receives mixed response from fans

Actor Aditya Roy Kapur has taken to Instagram to unveil the first look poster of his upcoming movie OM: The Battle Within. It features him in a muscular new avatar, which is quite different from his previous getups. The poster has, however, received a mixed response from the Twitterverse. While some fans have praised his transformation, others said that his new look is no match for the one sported by actor Tiger Shroff in Baaghi 3.

Here are some of the most notable Twitter reactions:

The poster looks like #AdityaRoyKapur taking part in real life Pubg, counterstrike or modern combat 5..!! Appears 2 be inspired from Bagghi 3 which was nothing but brainless action n some mediocre story line! Hope, #SanjanaSanghi doesn't bear it! #OmTheBattleWithin #AhmedKhan pic.twitter.com/ZVmKILVxd4 — Tejas Pujare (@tejas_pujare) December 4, 2020

#OmTheBattleWithin looks like a draft rejected for #Baaghi4. Miscasting. — Bollywood Buff (@BollywoodBuff8) December 4, 2020

1st Poster.#OmTheBattleWithin

not Happy with This poster&Looks also not up-to the Mark. waiting for Aditya Action&Hope this film make public Happy.

Why???

U CAN MAKE BETTER POSTER, THIS POSTER REMEMBRING ME BAGHI3 POSTER, SAME TO SAME THE ONLY DIFFERENCE #FACE.#AdityaRoyKapur pic.twitter.com/UEnaZRInT2 — R.We Ankesh Raj (@RWeAnkeshRaj4) December 4, 2020

The Zee Studios-backed biggie is being directed by Kapil Varma and went on the floors on Thursday (December 3). It features Sanjana Sanghi as the leading lady, marking her first major collaboration with 'Adi'. The young actor impressed fans with her performance in the Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer Dil Bechara and it remains to be seen whether OM: The Battle Within proves to be a gamechanger for 'Kizzie'.

The film is expected to release in theatres in 2021.

Meanwhile, Aditya is going through a busy phase on the work front. He started off the year with Malang, which made a decent impact at the box office, The biggie had a stellar cast that included Anil Kapoor, Disha Patani and Kunal Kemmu. He acted opposite Alia Bhatt in Sadak 2 but the film and his acting failed to impressed critics. The star was last seen in the Anurag Basu-helmed Ludo, which released on Netflix as opposed to in theatres.

It had an ensemble cast that included Abhishek Bachchan, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Rajkummar Rao. He will be hoping to consolidate his standing in the industry with OM: The Battle Within.