On unification

On unification

Devskanda M Krishna
Devskanda M Krishna,
  • Oct 31 2020, 00:19 ist
  • updated: Oct 31 2020, 00:19 ist

A documentary by actor and filmmaker Suchendra Prasad provides information about the unification of Karnataka.

Titled ‘Some Smarane’, it shows how scattered Kannada-speaking areas came together following a movement led by community leaders and literary giants. The idea for the film germinated 15 years ago, when the actor, who has a Masters in history, wanted to know more about the state’s unification. However, he was not able to find much.

“I even asked for books at an institution reputed for scholarship in Kannada history, and there was nothing,” he says. It was historian H S Gopala Rao who finally helped him gain the expertise to make the film.

The film is available for free on his Youtube channel, ‘Voicing Silence’.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

showtime
Suchendra Prasad

What's Brewing

Sour, sweet and spicy dishes for your palate

Sour, sweet and spicy dishes for your palate

Maradona dreams of scoring another against England

Maradona dreams of scoring another against England

NYC executives commute to work by air

NYC executives commute to work by air

Berlin: Madame Tussauds dumps Trump before US election

Berlin: Madame Tussauds dumps Trump before US election

Months after Beirut blast, cinematic tributes pour in

Months after Beirut blast, cinematic tributes pour in

 