On unification

A documentary by actor and filmmaker Suchendra Prasad provides information about the unification of Karnataka.

Titled ‘Some Smarane’, it shows how scattered Kannada-speaking areas came together following a movement led by community leaders and literary giants. The idea for the film germinated 15 years ago, when the actor, who has a Masters in history, wanted to know more about the state’s unification. However, he was not able to find much.

“I even asked for books at an institution reputed for scholarship in Kannada history, and there was nothing,” he says. It was historian H S Gopala Rao who finally helped him gain the expertise to make the film.

The film is available for free on his Youtube channel, ‘Voicing Silence’.