Chetan Bhagat's 'One Arrange Murder next to hit stands

'One Arrange Murder': Chetan Bhagat's next book to hit stands in September

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 18 2020, 17:23 ist
  • updated: Aug 18 2020, 17:46 ist
The book's title -- "One Arranged Murder" -- and its cover were revealed by the author on Monday. It will be Bhagat's ninth novel and 11th book overall. His last release was "The Girl in Room 105".Credit: @chetan_bhagat/Twitter

A murder mystery in the backdrop of an arranged marriage will be at the centrestage of bestselling author Chetan Bhagat's upcoming fiction book, announced publishing house Westland.

The book's title -- "One Arranged Murder" -- and its cover were revealed by the author on Monday. It will be Bhagat's ninth novel and 11th book overall. His last release was "The Girl in Room 105".

"'One Arranged Murder' is a gripping murder mystery set in a backdrop of an arranged marriage. Not only does it have intense suspense, it is also filled with humour, love and relatable Indian characters - something common to all my books. The test readers gave a phenomenal response and I can’t wait for everyone to read it," Bhagat said.

Though available for pre-order on Amazon, the book will be released worldwide on September 28.

Beside Bhagat's two non-fiction titles, "What Young India Wants" (2012) and "Making India Awesome" (2015), his previous works of fiction include "Five Point Someone" (2004), "One Night @ the Call Center" (2005), "The 3 Mistakes of My Life" (2008), "2 States" (2009), "Revolution 2020" (2011), "Half Girlfriend" (2014) and "One Indian Girl" (2016). 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Chetan Bhagat
Books

What's Brewing

Array of voices at US DNC slam Trump, praise Biden

Array of voices at US DNC slam Trump, praise Biden

The warning of 'Animal Farm' remains relevant today

The warning of 'Animal Farm' remains relevant today

The Lead: Karnataka Home Minister on Bengaluru riots

The Lead: Karnataka Home Minister on Bengaluru riots

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 review: Champion mid-range phone

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 review: Champion mid-range phone

 